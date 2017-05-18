Lane closures announced ahead of stretch run to completion of 35Express Project's Phase 1
With just a few months remaining before an expected completion to Phase 1 of the Interstate 35E/Interstate 35 construction, multiple nightly lane closures are scheduled this weekend along the 30-mile stretch of roadway. Officials with the 35Express Project say a majority of the nighttime lane closures are being done to place permanent pavement on the roadway.
