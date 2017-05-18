Lane closures announced ahead of stre...

Lane closures announced ahead of stretch run to completion of 35Express Project's Phase 1

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 18 Read more: Denton Record-Chronicle

With just a few months remaining before an expected completion to Phase 1 of the Interstate 35E/Interstate 35 construction, multiple nightly lane closures are scheduled this weekend along the 30-mile stretch of roadway. Officials with the 35Express Project say a majority of the nighttime lane closures are being done to place permanent pavement on the roadway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lewisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dr Waldrip Lone Finalist for Frisco ISD Tue jenga70 1
Coppell Police Suck... (Jun '10) May 10 Blah blah 36
News Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o... May 7 Yes 6
Lewisville High (Apr '14) May 3 LHS grad 4
All You Can Eat Cat Fish Fry Fundraiser - Lewis... May 2 LewisvilleMasonic... 1
Highland Village Hacker Apr '17 Beth Cowan 1
Pros & Cons of Texas Living (Sep '06) Apr '17 Reegz 127
See all Lewisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lewisville Forum Now

Lewisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lewisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iran
 

Lewisville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,843 • Total comments across all topics: 281,252,172

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC