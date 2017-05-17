Denton-County 17 mins ago 10:41 p.m.N...

Denton-County 17 mins ago 10:41 p.m.North Texas woman finds cry for help scrawled in sidewalk

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: WFAA-TV Dallas

At first, she thought it was a prank, but a Lewisville woman says she feels she stumbled upon a cry for help on an evening walk. So it is strange and out of character that she suddenly got a burst of energy and suddenly felt called to get up.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lewisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Coppell Police Suck... (Jun '10) May 10 Blah blah 36
News Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o... May 7 Yes 6
Lewisville High (Apr '14) May 3 LHS grad 4
All You Can Eat Cat Fish Fry Fundraiser - Lewis... May 2 LewisvilleMasonic... 1
Highland Village Hacker Apr '17 Beth Cowan 1
Pros & Cons of Texas Living (Sep '06) Apr '17 Reegz 127
Need Art Supplies Apr '17 Lseilers 1
See all Lewisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lewisville Forum Now

Lewisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lewisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. American Idol
 

Lewisville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,117 • Total comments across all topics: 281,089,996

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC