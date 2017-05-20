Culture change: Murphree offers fresh...

Culture change: Murphree offers fresh start for sheriff's office

Next Story Prev Story
6 min ago Read more: Denton Record-Chronicle

Since Tracy Murphree took office on Jan. 1, a once-neglected internal affairs division has been restored. The special operations unit is now fully staffed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lewisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Coppell Police Suck... (Jun '10) May 10 Blah blah 36
News Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o... May 7 Yes 6
Lewisville High (Apr '14) May 3 LHS grad 4
All You Can Eat Cat Fish Fry Fundraiser - Lewis... May 2 LewisvilleMasonic... 1
Highland Village Hacker Apr '17 Beth Cowan 1
Pros & Cons of Texas Living (Sep '06) Apr '17 Reegz 127
Need Art Supplies Apr '17 Lseilers 1
See all Lewisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lewisville Forum Now

Lewisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lewisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
 

Lewisville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,237 • Total comments across all topics: 281,158,202

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC