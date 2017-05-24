Continue reading Toll ramps to and from Sam Rayburn Tollway now open
Drivers entering or exiting the Sam Rayburn Tollway from or onto Interstate 35E in Lewisville will now have to pay a toll. The charges associated with taking the ramps and using the TEXpress lanes went into effect on Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lewisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Coppell Police Suck... (Jun '10)
|Jun 4
|Jfinest
|37
|Dr Waldrip Lone Finalist for Frisco ISD
|May 23
|jenga70
|1
|Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o...
|May '17
|Yes
|6
|Lewisville High (Apr '14)
|May '17
|LHS grad
|4
|All You Can Eat Cat Fish Fry Fundraiser - Lewis...
|May '17
|LewisvilleMasonic...
|1
|Highland Village Hacker
|Apr '17
|Beth Cowan
|1
|Pros & Cons of Texas Living (Sep '06)
|Apr '17
|Reegz
|127
Find what you want!
Search Lewisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC