Continue reading Ponder couple put th...

Continue reading Ponder couple put their own twist on farmer's market

Next Story Prev Story
29 min ago Read more: Denton Record-Chronicle

Keith and Kassandra Copp saw the rise of the locally grown food movement in Denton County and had an idea to become part of it. In 2014, when the couple's produce retail store Garden Ridge Farmers Market closed in Lewisville because of the Interstate 35E expansion project, the Copps had another idea ready to go.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lewisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Coppell Police Suck... (Jun '10) May 10 Blah blah 36
News Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o... May 7 Yes 6
Lewisville High (Apr '14) May 3 LHS grad 4
All You Can Eat Cat Fish Fry Fundraiser - Lewis... May 2 LewisvilleMasonic... 1
Highland Village Hacker Apr '17 Beth Cowan 1
Pros & Cons of Texas Living (Sep '06) Apr '17 Reegz 127
Need Art Supplies Apr '17 Lseilers 1
See all Lewisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lewisville Forum Now

Lewisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lewisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. American Idol
 

Lewisville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,363 • Total comments across all topics: 281,085,452

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC