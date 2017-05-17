Continue reading Ponder couple put their own twist on farmer's market
Keith and Kassandra Copp saw the rise of the locally grown food movement in Denton County and had an idea to become part of it. In 2014, when the couple's produce retail store Garden Ridge Farmers Market closed in Lewisville because of the Interstate 35E expansion project, the Copps had another idea ready to go.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.
Lewisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Coppell Police Suck... (Jun '10)
|May 10
|Blah blah
|36
|Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o...
|May 7
|Yes
|6
|Lewisville High (Apr '14)
|May 3
|LHS grad
|4
|All You Can Eat Cat Fish Fry Fundraiser - Lewis...
|May 2
|LewisvilleMasonic...
|1
|Highland Village Hacker
|Apr '17
|Beth Cowan
|1
|Pros & Cons of Texas Living (Sep '06)
|Apr '17
|Reegz
|127
|Need Art Supplies
|Apr '17
|Lseilers
|1
