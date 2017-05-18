Continue reading DCTA expands pilot program with Uber

On Monday, riders traveling in areas of north Lewisville, to and from medical facilities and employment centers around Medical City Lewisville and office and industrial areas east of Interstate 35E not currently serviced by Lewisville Connect Bus routes became eligible for $2 discounts with the ride-share company Uber. Last October, DCTA launched its pilot program with Uber, offering discounts between 5:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. on weekdays to riders looking for convenient transfer options to DCTA Connect bus routes and the A-train station, as well as travel options within a specified Highland Village zone and to Medical City Lewisville on West Main Street.

