Blotter: Denton police look to charge driver in fatal crash
There are 1 comment on the Denton Record-Chronicle story from 24 min ago, titled Blotter: Denton police look to charge driver in fatal crash. In it, Denton Record-Chronicle reports that:
Denton police are pursuing charges against the driver of a GMC Yukon that collided head-on with a blue Nissan Versa on Saturday night in the 2800 block of East University Drive, according to department spokesman Bryan Cose. Police believe Izaiah De LaRosa, 19, was intoxicated at the time of the crash, which left 44-year-old Janel Santana and her 22-year-old daughter Rebekah Santana dead.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.
|
#1 49 min ago
So extremely sad that two lives were taken by a kid not old enough to even drink. Now three lives will forever be changed. Please don't drink and drive ...it kills. I knew the two women who died and they were kind, hard working and generous.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Lewisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Highland Village Hacker
|Apr 15
|Beth Cowan
|1
|Pros & Cons of Texas Living (Sep '06)
|Apr 13
|Reegz
|127
|Need Art Supplies
|Apr 9
|Lseilers
|1
|dangerous church in lewisville (Jun '16)
|Mar '17
|Scam police
|2
|Kristi sue kuhn
|Mar '17
|Holly Golightly
|1
|Looking for Ramona used to date Sammy Reyes ???
|Mar '17
|Holly Golightly
|1
|Review: Dalrock Transport LLC (Jun '14)
|Mar '17
|Hoya labs
|9
Find what you want!
Search Lewisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC