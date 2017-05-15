Assistant Parks Director leaves for position in Lewisville, Texas Read Story KIII Staff
The Corpus Christi City Council said farewell to Stacie Talbert-Anaya, Assistant Director of the City's Parks & Recreation Department, as she leaves her position to make her way to Lewisville, Texas, where she will serve as their Parks & Recreation Director.
