AirMedCare Network expands coverage area

Air Medical Group Holdings, Inc. , a leading air medical transport and emergency medical service provider, has agreed to acquire Air Medical Resource Group of South Jordan, Utah. AMRG has operations in 15 states, including Alaska and Hawaii.

