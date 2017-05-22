8 women, 3 men arrested in Lewisville prostitution sting
Eleven people were arrested in connection with prostitution in Lewisville on Thursday and Friday after authorities were searching for victims of human trafficking. Eight females face prostitution charges and two males face compelling prostitution charges, according to the Denton County Sheriff's office.
