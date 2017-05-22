11 arrested last week in Lewisville i...

11 arrested last week in Lewisville in connection with human trafficking operation

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 22 Read more: Denton Record-Chronicle

Eleven people were arrested over a two-day period last week in connection to a human trafficking operation in Lewisville, according to the Denton County Sheriff's Office. On Thursday and Friday, eight females were arrested on prostitution charges, and two men were arrested on charges of compelling prostitution.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lewisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Coppell Police Suck... (Jun '10) 1 hr Jfinest 37
Dr Waldrip Lone Finalist for Frisco ISD May 23 jenga70 1
News Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o... May 7 Yes 6
Lewisville High (Apr '14) May '17 LHS grad 4
All You Can Eat Cat Fish Fry Fundraiser - Lewis... May '17 LewisvilleMasonic... 1
Highland Village Hacker Apr '17 Beth Cowan 1
Pros & Cons of Texas Living (Sep '06) Apr '17 Reegz 127
See all Lewisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lewisville Forum Now

Lewisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lewisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Gunman
 

Lewisville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,281 • Total comments across all topics: 281,517,731

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC