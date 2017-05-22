11 arrested last week in Lewisville in connection with human trafficking operation
Eleven people were arrested over a two-day period last week in connection to a human trafficking operation in Lewisville, according to the Denton County Sheriff's Office. On Thursday and Friday, eight females were arrested on prostitution charges, and two men were arrested on charges of compelling prostitution.
