LSU safety Jamal Adams drafted No. 6 overall by New York Jets

Thursday Apr 27

LSU safety Jamal Adams joined his father, George, as a first-round NFL draft pick when he was selected by the New York Jets with the No. 6 pick overall here Thursday.

