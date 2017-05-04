LSU safety Jamal Adams drafted No. 6 overall by New York Jets
LSU safety Jamal Adams joined his father, George, as a first-round NFL draft pick when he was selected by the New York Jets with the No. 6 pick overall here Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lewisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lewisville High (Apr '14)
|May 3
|LHS grad
|4
|All You Can Eat Cat Fish Fry Fundraiser - Lewis...
|May 2
|LewisvilleMasonic...
|1
|Highland Village Hacker
|Apr 15
|Beth Cowan
|1
|Pros & Cons of Texas Living (Sep '06)
|Apr 13
|Reegz
|127
|Need Art Supplies
|Apr 9
|Lseilers
|1
|dangerous church in lewisville (Jun '16)
|Mar '17
|Scam police
|2
|Kristi sue kuhn
|Mar '17
|Holly Golightly
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lewisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC