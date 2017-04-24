Grapevine Council backs $325 million development

After a long journey that included several trips back to the drawing board, the city council gave the green light to the final piece of a $325 million development that will include hotel projects, a 371-unit multifamily complex and a three-story office building. The master plan community called Silver Lake Crossings is located at Texas 26 and Bass Pro Court, about two miles from Dallas-Fort Worth Airport.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.