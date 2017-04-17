County commissioners to appoint voting members to the 2017-18 Denton County Historical Commission
Nine people submitted applications in hopes of becoming a voting member. County residency for the nine applicants ranges from three to 71 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lewisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Highland Village Hacker
|Apr 15
|Beth Cowan
|1
|Pros & Cons of Texas Living (Sep '06)
|Apr 13
|Reegz
|127
|Need Art Supplies
|Apr 9
|Lseilers
|1
|dangerous church in lewisville (Jun '16)
|Mar '17
|Scam police
|2
|Kristi sue kuhn
|Mar '17
|Holly Golightly
|1
|Looking for Ramona used to date Sammy Reyes ???
|Mar '17
|Holly Golightly
|1
|Review: Dalrock Transport LLC (Jun '14)
|Mar '17
|Hoya labs
|9
Find what you want!
Search Lewisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC