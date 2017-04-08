Continue reading Blotter: Man aiming ...

Continue reading Blotter: Man aiming rifle at Jack in the Box arrested

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 8 Read more: Denton Record-Chronicle

A 48-year-old man was arrested about 6 p.m. Friday after pointing a rifle at the Jack in the Box on 2200 South Interstate 35E, according to a police report. The man was charged for a terroristic threat to the restaurant and a 26-year-old woman who was at the scene, the report said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lewisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Highland Village Hacker Sat Beth Cowan 1
Pros & Cons of Texas Living (Sep '06) Apr 13 Reegz 127
Need Art Supplies Apr 9 Lseilers 1
dangerous church in lewisville (Jun '16) Mar '17 Scam police 2
Kristi sue kuhn Mar '17 Holly Golightly 1
Looking for Ramona used to date Sammy Reyes ??? Mar '17 Holly Golightly 1
Review: Dalrock Transport LLC (Jun '14) Mar '17 Hoya labs 9
See all Lewisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lewisville Forum Now

Lewisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lewisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Lewisville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,328 • Total comments across all topics: 280,365,256

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC