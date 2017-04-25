Continue reading Blotter: Little Elm continue search for shooting suspect
Little Elm police are still searching for a suspect in connection to a Monday shooting in the 2800 block of Dawn Springs Drive. The 19-year-old male victim, who police declined to identify, is "alive and well" after undergoing surgery at Medical City Plano, according to Little Elm police Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Lewisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lewisville High (Apr '14)
|12 hr
|LHS grad
|4
|All You Can Eat Cat Fish Fry Fundraiser - Lewis...
|23 hr
|LewisvilleMasonic...
|1
|Highland Village Hacker
|Apr 15
|Beth Cowan
|1
|Pros & Cons of Texas Living (Sep '06)
|Apr 13
|Reegz
|127
|Need Art Supplies
|Apr 9
|Lseilers
|1
|dangerous church in lewisville (Jun '16)
|Mar '17
|Scam police
|2
|Kristi sue kuhn
|Mar '17
|Holly Golightly
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lewisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC