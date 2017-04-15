Continue reading 'Bless this work'

It was like it had a little extra shine ready for a group of volunteers as they gathered before 8 a.m. at one of the city's oldest and most influential black churches. A box of fresh doughnuts sat propped open on the brand-new kitchen countertop at St. James African Methodist Episcopal Church, a congregation that has spent 141 years baptizing babies - and grown folks, too - marrying couples and celebrating the lives of the faithful before burying them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.