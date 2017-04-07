Blotter: Suspect arrested after laptop was stolen from Strickland Middle School, police say
A 19-year-old man reportedly admitted to Lewisville police that he broke into Strickland Middle School and stole a laptop at about 4 a.m. Thursday, according to a Denton police report. A teacher at the middle school, located in the 300 block of East Windsor Drive, called Denton police to the scene at about 12:15 p.m. Thursday, when she pointed out the laptop was missing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Lewisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Highland Village Hacker
|9 hr
|Beth Cowan
|1
|Pros & Cons of Texas Living (Sep '06)
|Apr 13
|Reegz
|127
|Need Art Supplies
|Apr 9
|Lseilers
|1
|dangerous church in lewisville (Jun '16)
|Mar '17
|Scam police
|2
|Kristi sue kuhn
|Mar '17
|Holly Golightly
|1
|Looking for Ramona used to date Sammy Reyes ???
|Mar '17
|Holly Golightly
|1
|Review: Dalrock Transport LLC (Jun '14)
|Mar '17
|Hoya labs
|9
Find what you want!
Search Lewisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC