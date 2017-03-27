Agencies granted leftover funds
Three homeless support agencies in Denton County are receiving about $133,000 in leftover federal grant funds after losing a $600,000 federal grant last year. Since the agencies lost the Emergency Solutions Grant in July, they steadily have been recuperating from the funding shortfall.
Lewisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|dangerous church in lewisville (Jun '16)
|Mar 14
|Scam police
|2
|Kristi sue kuhn
|Mar 12
|Holly Golightly
|1
|Looking for Ramona used to date Sammy Reyes ???
|Mar 12
|Holly Golightly
|1
|Review: Dalrock Transport LLC (Jun '14)
|Mar 7
|Hoya labs
|9
|What We Learn in School (May '06)
|Feb '17
|Nayder32876
|2
|Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o...
|Feb '17
|DR James
|5
|Reids Auto Connection (Aug '10)
|Feb '17
|DDW
|30
