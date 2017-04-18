A Play About a Transgender Woman Just...

A Play About a Transgender Woman Just Won Texas' High School Theatre Competition

Saturday Apr 15 Read more: Unicorn Booty

This Thursday, the Colony High School from Lewisville, Texas won the top prize at the state's academic one-act play competition by performing Second Samuel , Pamela Parker's 2010 dramedy about a 1940's Georgia town turned upside-down after the town's beloved elderly piano teacher, Miss Gertrude, gets posthumously outed as transgender by her mortician and cosmetologist. The state organization that administers the annual high school theatre competition, the University Interscholastic League , says that the plays' content do not factor into the decisions of the competition's three-judge panel.

