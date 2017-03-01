US gymnasts Ragan Smith, Yul Moldauer win at American Cup
Ragan Smith overcame a miscue on balance beam to finish with a flourish and pull away from the field at the 2017 American Cup on Saturday. The 16-year-old from Lewisville, Texas, posted an all-around total of 56.099 in the first major international meet for the Americans since the 2016 Olympics.
