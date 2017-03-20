Two-vehicle crash kills one in Hickory Creek
One person died following a fiery two-vehicle crash Friday night on southbound Interstate 35E just north of the Lake Lewisville bridge in Hickory Creek, according to Denton County Sheriff's Office spokesman Orlando Hinojosa. The sheriff's office received the call at 8:48 p.m., he said.
