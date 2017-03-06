This Texas congressman is the GOPa s policy wonk behind Obamacare repeal

This Texas congressman is the GOPa s ...

Friday Mar 3

Republicans are under pressure to deliver an Obamacare repeal plan, and one of the crucial behind-the-scenes players is Congress' longest-serving doctor, a low-key policy wonk with close ties to the health care industry. Rep. Michael Burgess, of Lewisville, Texas, who previously worked as an OB-GYN in Denton County, Texas, is chairman of the House of Representatives health subcommittee tasked with determining what parts - if any - of Barack Obama's signature health care law would remain in Trump's America.

Read more at Bellingham Herald.

