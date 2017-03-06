The Brief: Texas bathroom battle heat...

The Brief: Texas bathroom battle heats up

Monday Mar 6

Three separate press conferences focusing on the so-called "bathroom bill" will take place at the Texas Capitol on Monday, the day before the legislation gets its first hearing before a committee. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick looks around the Senate Chamber on Feb. 7, 2017 prior to bringing up SB 4 sanctuary city bill for debate.

