Overnight storm brings hail, tree damage

Wednesday Mar 29

A school bus gets on Loop 288 from Sherman Drive as a small thunderstorm with mammatus clouds present looms overhead in March 2015. A cluster of 10 properties in Lewisville along Sylvan Creek reported damage, and a tractor trailer was blown over by wind four miles northwest of Ponder, said Juan Hernandez, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.

