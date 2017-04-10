Overnight storm brings hail, tree damage

A school bus gets on Loop 288 from Sherman Drive as a small thunderstorm with mammatus clouds present looms overhead in March 2015. A cluster of 10 properties in Lewisville along Sylvan Creek reported damage, and a tractor trailer was blown over by wind four miles northwest of Ponder, said Juan Hernandez, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.