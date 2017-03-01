GOP wrestles with new direction

GOP wrestles with new direction

Wednesday Mar 1

Lisa Hendrickson is sworn in as Denton County Republican Party chairwoman by Judge Kimberly McCary at party headquarters in June. When Lisa Hendrickson ran last year for Denton County Republican Party chairwoman, she represented a breath of fresh air some in the party needed to withstand the erosion Democrats are causing in partisan races across the county and state.

