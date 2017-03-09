Girls' soccer team blindfolded with panties in 'kidnapping' hazing ritual
An annual "kidnapping" hazing ritual at a high school in Texas that usually involves eggs and pancakes got much more risquA© this school year - with young girls being duct-taped, bound and blindfolded with panties. Female soccer players from Hebron High School in Lewisville were collected from their homes on Dec. 8 and had their eyes covered with panties, mouths duct-taped and their hands tied behind their backs with zip ties or tape as part of the yearly rite of passage, according to documents cited by the Dallas Morning News that were released this week by Lewisville ISD officials through an open-records request.
