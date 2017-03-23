Dog About Town: A fun run and more ways to get those tails wagging

Kids and Tail Waggers, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in Hickory Creek's Sycamore Bend Park, will kick off with a 5K fun run and 1-mile dog run/walk along the shores of Lake Lewisville, followed by a costume contest at 11 for kids under 12 and their four-leggers. There will also be doggy activities including a cake walk, paw painting and contests, along with food trucks and a kids zone.

