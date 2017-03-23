Dog About Town: A fun run and more ways to get those tails wagging
Kids and Tail Waggers, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in Hickory Creek's Sycamore Bend Park, will kick off with a 5K fun run and 1-mile dog run/walk along the shores of Lake Lewisville, followed by a costume contest at 11 for kids under 12 and their four-leggers. There will also be doggy activities including a cake walk, paw painting and contests, along with food trucks and a kids zone.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Lewisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pros & Cons of Texas Living (Sep '06)
|Apr 1
|Phil
|126
|dangerous church in lewisville (Jun '16)
|Mar 14
|Scam police
|2
|Kristi sue kuhn
|Mar 12
|Holly Golightly
|1
|Looking for Ramona used to date Sammy Reyes ???
|Mar 12
|Holly Golightly
|1
|Review: Dalrock Transport LLC (Jun '14)
|Mar '17
|Hoya labs
|9
|What We Learn in School (May '06)
|Feb '17
|Nayder32876
|2
|Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o...
|Feb '17
|DR James
|5
Find what you want!
Search Lewisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC