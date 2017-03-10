Dad still missing after toddler found safe during Denton Creek search Read Story Kevin Reece

Dad still missing after toddler found...

Dad still missing after toddler found safe during Denton Creek search

Tuesday Mar 7

Searchers on foot and in boats continue to search for a missing boater with the help of search dogs on the ground and drones in the air. The search at Denton Creek continues after 38-year-old Meinert and his 2-year-old son, Oliver, vanished while on a fishing trip Monday.

