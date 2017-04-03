County officials oppose tax bill

County officials oppose tax bill

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 23 Read more: Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton County commissioners have formally opposed a bill in the Texas Legislature that county officials say is aimed at taking away more local control. "The don't want Washington telling them what to do, but they don't have a problem telling us what to do," Denton County Judge Mary Horn said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lewisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pros & Cons of Texas Living (Sep '06) Apr 1 Phil 126
dangerous church in lewisville (Jun '16) Mar 14 Scam police 2
Kristi sue kuhn Mar 12 Holly Golightly 1
Looking for Ramona used to date Sammy Reyes ??? Mar 12 Holly Golightly 1
Review: Dalrock Transport LLC (Jun '14) Mar '17 Hoya labs 9
News What We Learn in School (May '06) Feb '17 Nayder32876 2
News Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o... Feb '17 DR James 5
See all Lewisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lewisville Forum Now

Lewisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lewisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
 

Lewisville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,972 • Total comments across all topics: 280,150,049

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC