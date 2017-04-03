County officials oppose tax bill
Denton County commissioners have formally opposed a bill in the Texas Legislature that county officials say is aimed at taking away more local control. "The don't want Washington telling them what to do, but they don't have a problem telling us what to do," Denton County Judge Mary Horn said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Lewisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pros & Cons of Texas Living (Sep '06)
|Apr 1
|Phil
|126
|dangerous church in lewisville (Jun '16)
|Mar 14
|Scam police
|2
|Kristi sue kuhn
|Mar 12
|Holly Golightly
|1
|Looking for Ramona used to date Sammy Reyes ???
|Mar 12
|Holly Golightly
|1
|Review: Dalrock Transport LLC (Jun '14)
|Mar '17
|Hoya labs
|9
|What We Learn in School (May '06)
|Feb '17
|Nayder32876
|2
|Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o...
|Feb '17
|DR James
|5
Find what you want!
Search Lewisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC