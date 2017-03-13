CareView Communications, Inc. Signs Large Hospital Division under Group Purchasing Agreement
The purchase agreement covers the 13 hospitals in the eastern division of the hospital group that has an aggregated count of approximately 3,600 beds. CareView anticipates that installations will begin within 60 days and will likely include a majority of the products and services it offers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lewisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|dangerous church in lewisville (Jun '16)
|Mar 14
|Scam police
|2
|Kristi sue kuhn
|Mar 12
|Holly Golightly
|1
|Looking for Ramona used to date Sammy Reyes ???
|Mar 12
|Holly Golightly
|1
|Review: Dalrock Transport LLC (Jun '14)
|Mar 7
|Hoya labs
|9
|What We Learn in School (May '06)
|Feb 27
|Nayder32876
|2
|Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o...
|Feb 26
|DR James
|5
|Reids Auto Connection (Aug '10)
|Feb 16
|DDW
|30
Find what you want!
Search Lewisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC