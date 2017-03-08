Blotter: Man claims brick possibly used to break into his car
A 24-year-old man told police Wednesday morning someone possibly used a brick to break into his vehicle and steal personal items overnight in the 2400 block of South Interstate 35E. The report did not list any of the stolen items and did not include any suspect information.
