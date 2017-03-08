Blotter: Man claims brick possibly us...

Blotter: Man claims brick possibly used to break into his car

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Denton Record-Chronicle

A 24-year-old man told police Wednesday morning someone possibly used a brick to break into his vehicle and steal personal items overnight in the 2400 block of South Interstate 35E. The report did not list any of the stolen items and did not include any suspect information.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lewisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Dalrock Transport LLC (Jun '14) Mar 7 Hoya labs 9
News What We Learn in School (May '06) Feb 27 Nayder32876 2
News Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o... Feb 26 DR James 5
Reids Auto Connection (Aug '10) Feb 16 DDW 30
Review: Lana's Tailor (May '14) Feb 7 Hans Fellhauer 2
News Grand jury looking at appraisal district compla... (May '08) Feb '17 TEXAND 14
News Roofers rip shingles from wrong house (May '08) Jan '17 Eman87 63
See all Lewisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lewisville Forum Now

Lewisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lewisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Lewisville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,504 • Total comments across all topics: 279,437,918

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC