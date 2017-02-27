Water quality training March 8 in Den...

Water quality training March 8 in Denton will focus on Hickory Creek watershed

Wednesday Feb 8 Read more: North Texas e-News

A Texas Watershed Steward workshop on water quality related to the Hickory Creek watershed will be from 1-5 p.m. March 8 at the Denton County Elections Administration Building, 701 Kimberly Dr. in Denton. The workshop is presented by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and Texas State Soil and Water Conservation Board in cooperation with the city of Denton.

