Video offers glimpse into relationshi...

Video offers glimpse into relationship slain Lewisville sisters had...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

Home video of a father and his teen daughters, who were found dead nine years ago outside an Irving hotel in a cab he had borrowed, hints at what some relatives and friends have said was a physically abusive relationship. Sarah Said, 17, and Amina Said, 18, were found shot to death on New Year's Day 2008 in a taxi at an Irving motel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lewisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Jan 29 ShellPhartz 1,082
News Roofers rip shingles from wrong house (May '08) Jan 24 Eman87 63
Review: Pro Care Collision LLC (Jul '08) Jan 23 dolly 21
Review: Dalrock Transport LLC (Jun '14) Jan 11 John Im a bitch B... 8
News Ex-officer admits several scams (Dec '06) Jan '17 Victim 175
Reids Auto Connection (Aug '10) Dec '16 Bgriffen 29
Lewisville High (Apr '14) Dec '16 Bleed maroon and ... 3
See all Lewisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lewisville Forum Now

Lewisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lewisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Lewisville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,901 • Total comments across all topics: 278,505,671

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC