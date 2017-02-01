Traffic Change Could Relieve Backups ...

Traffic Change Could Relieve Backups on I-35E in Lewisville

Read more: NBC Dallas

A new direct connection road from the Sam Rayburn Tollway to the President George Bush Turnpike will keep a lot of traffic from ever entering I-35E and potentially clear up the frequent backups on the two-mile stretch. Weather permitting, the 35Express construction team plans to open the new connector-distributor road between the Sam Rayburn Tollway and the President George Bush Turnpike on Saturday morning.

