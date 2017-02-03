PE-backed BayMark Health Services mak...

PE-backed BayMark Health Services makes two acquisitions

BayMark Health Services , which is backed by Webster Capital, has acquired Louisiana-based AppleGate Recovery , an addiction recovery clinic and Virginia-based Coleman Institute, a detox program for opiates provider. No financial terms were disclosed.

