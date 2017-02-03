PE-backed BayMark Health Services makes two acquisitions
BayMark Health Services , which is backed by Webster Capital, has acquired Louisiana-based AppleGate Recovery , an addiction recovery clinic and Virginia-based Coleman Institute, a detox program for opiates provider. No financial terms were disclosed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PE Hub.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lewisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grand jury looking at appraisal district compla... (May '08)
|Feb 3
|TEXAND
|14
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Feb 3
|VanPhartzz
|1,086
|Roofers rip shingles from wrong house (May '08)
|Jan 24
|Eman87
|63
|Review: Pro Care Collision LLC (Jul '08)
|Jan 23
|dolly
|21
|Review: Dalrock Transport LLC (Jun '14)
|Jan 11
|John Im a bitch B...
|8
|Ex-officer admits several scams (Dec '06)
|Jan '17
|Victim
|175
|Reids Auto Connection (Aug '10)
|Dec '16
|Bgriffen
|29
Find what you want!
Search Lewisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC