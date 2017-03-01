Lake Dallas' former mayor disputes se...

Lake Dallas' former mayor disputes sewer bill figure

Tuesday Feb 28

Lake Dallas resident and former Mayor Julie Mathews has demanded a refund on her wastewater bill from Lake Cities Municipal Utility Authority, citing what she says is an unfair billing method. Mathews' recent bills show she's being charged for more gallons of wastewater than she used in freshwater.

