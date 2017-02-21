Continue reading Developer sells ownership in new Denton County home community

A North Carolina-based developer that's been active in North Texas has sold its interest in a new residential community in Denton County. Crescent Communities said it sold the Wildridge home development and two other Texas projects Minnesota-based investor Castlelake L.P. Wildridge is a 250-acre single-family residential community on Lake Lewisville that's planned for 700 to 800 homes.

