88-Year-Old Woman Fulfills Lifelong Dream of Earning HS Diploma
Sprabary, who was born and raised in Lewisville, Texas, had been set to graduate from the town's high school nearly 71 years ago in May of 1946. But just a few months before, she was badly injured in a car accident that left her homebound and unable to finish school.
