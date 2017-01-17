Watch Jamal Adams' decision on the NFL, live updates Friday, 10 a.m. CT
LSU All-American safety Jamal Adams is making the call on whether to stay at LSU or move on to the NFL. Tune in and watch, or follow the live updates right here.
