Stalled car plummets into Lake Lewisville after being struck by 18-wheeler, police say

Friday Jan 20 Read more: Dallas Morning News

Several people were injured after an 18-wheeler struck a car that stalled on Lake Lewisville Bridge and pushed it over the barrier into the water Friday, police said. The 18-wheeler was unable to make evasive maneuvers before crashing into the car in the northbound lanes a few minutes before noon, Hickory Creek Police Chief Carey Dunn said.

