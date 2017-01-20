Stalled car plummets into Lake Lewisville after being struck by 18-wheeler, police say
Several people were injured after an 18-wheeler struck a car that stalled on Lake Lewisville Bridge and pushed it over the barrier into the water Friday, police said. The 18-wheeler was unable to make evasive maneuvers before crashing into the car in the northbound lanes a few minutes before noon, Hickory Creek Police Chief Carey Dunn said.
