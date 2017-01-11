Police looking for pickup with racing...

Police looking for pickup with racing stripes whose driver has...

Dallas Morning News

Police said the man has stolen from coin-operated machines at two car washes in Carrollton and one in Lewisville. The pickup is a white Chevy with two black racing stripes from the hood to the tailgate and a decal that says "Chevy" across the top of the front windshield.

Lewisville, TX

