McAlistera s Deli to Open Three New D...

McAlistera s Deli to Open Three New Dallas-Fort Worth Locations In 2017

Friday Jan 20

The new restaurants will be located in: Lewisville, Cedar Hill and the Lake Highlands neighborhood of Dallas. The three locations will add to the 24 locations already open in DFW, making the metroplex the country's largest market for the nearly 400 unit fast casual chain.

