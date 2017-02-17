Lubrizol gives its North American skin care active ingredients brands a single name
Going forward the company's skin care actives businesses will share one name and one headquarters here in the States. The specialty chemical maker announced this month that all of its North American divisions are now doing business under a single name: Lipotec USA, Inc. This announcement directly affects two businesses that Lubrizol acquired as part of the company's push to grow its skin care ingredient business in Mexico, the US, and Canada.
