I-35E Closing this Weekend in Lewisville

57 min ago Read more: NBC Dallas

Heads up Lewisville there will be construction closures this weekend on Interstate 35E where construction crews will be working to place beams for the new portion of the Fox Avenue Bridge. Two left lanes of I-35E northbound at Fox Avenue closed from 10 p.m. Friday until 7 a.m. Saturday.

