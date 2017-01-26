I-35E Closing this Weekend in Lewisville
Heads up Lewisville there will be construction closures this weekend on Interstate 35E where construction crews will be working to place beams for the new portion of the Fox Avenue Bridge. Two left lanes of I-35E northbound at Fox Avenue closed from 10 p.m. Friday until 7 a.m. Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Dallas.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lewisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|17 hr
|CountryPharts
|1,068
|Roofers rip shingles from wrong house (May '08)
|Jan 24
|Eman87
|63
|Review: Pro Care Collision LLC (Jul '08)
|Jan 23
|dolly
|21
|Review: Dalrock Transport LLC (Jun '14)
|Jan 11
|John Im a bitch B...
|8
|Ex-officer admits several scams (Dec '06)
|Jan 1
|Victim
|175
|Reids Auto Connection (Aug '10)
|Dec '16
|Bgriffen
|29
|Lewisville High (Apr '14)
|Dec '16
|Bleed maroon and ...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Lewisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC