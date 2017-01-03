FLOTUS Honors Counselors, So Does Lew...

FLOTUS Honors Counselors, So Does Lewisville ISD

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: NBC Dallas

First Lady Michelle Obama will make what are expected to be her final public remarks as First Lady on Friday morning at the 2017 School Counselor of the Year event in the East Room of the White House. As part of her Reach Higher initiative, Mrs. Obama has championed school counselors and encouraged post-secondary education for students across the country, according to a White House news release .

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Dallas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lewisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 6 hr New Resident 1,001
News Ex-officer admits several scams (Dec '06) Jan 1 Victim 175
Reids Auto Connection (Aug '10) Dec 23 Bgriffen 29
Lewisville High (Apr '14) Dec '16 Bleed maroon and ... 3
Daniel Glass (Apr '10) Nov '16 Grapevineian 2
Spencer Lewis (Jul '11) Nov '16 Grapevineian 2
Holiday STEM Camps at Sylvan Learning Center Nov '16 Sylvan of Flower ... 1
See all Lewisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lewisville Forum Now

Lewisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lewisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Lewisville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,745 • Total comments across all topics: 277,655,946

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC