County leaders sworn to serve

County leaders sworn to serve

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jan 1 Read more: Denton Record-Chronicle

District Court Judge Sherry Shipman swears in Tracy Murphree as the new Denton County sheriff during a ceremony Sunday afternoon at the Courthouse on the Square. Plenty of heartfelt applause and laughter showered over newly sworn county officials during a brief ceremony New Year's Day attended by family and friends.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lewisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 14 hr Wang 1,014
Review: Dalrock Transport LLC (Jun '14) 21 hr John Im a bitch B... 8
News Ex-officer admits several scams (Dec '06) Jan 1 Victim 175
Reids Auto Connection (Aug '10) Dec 23 Bgriffen 29
Lewisville High (Apr '14) Dec '16 Bleed maroon and ... 3
Daniel Glass (Apr '10) Nov '16 Grapevineian 2
Spencer Lewis (Jul '11) Nov '16 Grapevineian 2
See all Lewisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lewisville Forum Now

Lewisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lewisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Climate Change
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Gunman
 

Lewisville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,517 • Total comments across all topics: 277,833,692

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC