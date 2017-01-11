County leaders sworn to serve
District Court Judge Sherry Shipman swears in Tracy Murphree as the new Denton County sheriff during a ceremony Sunday afternoon at the Courthouse on the Square. Plenty of heartfelt applause and laughter showered over newly sworn county officials during a brief ceremony New Year's Day attended by family and friends.
