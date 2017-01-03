Briefly in the arts

The Artists Enclave of Denton will host "Curtain Up!," a meet-and-greet with a representative of the Actors' Equity Association at 6 p.m. Feb. 9 at the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center, 400 E. Hickory St. Albert Geana-Bastare, an Actor's Equity business representative, will attend to meet and talk with local theater performers and producers. The event is both a conversation about the actors union and its mission and a chance for performers and creators to promote their upcoming projects and productions.

