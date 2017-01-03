Briefly in the arts
The Artists Enclave of Denton will host "Curtain Up!," a meet-and-greet with a representative of the Actors' Equity Association at 6 p.m. Feb. 9 at the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center, 400 E. Hickory St. Albert Geana-Bastare, an Actor's Equity business representative, will attend to meet and talk with local theater performers and producers. The event is both a conversation about the actors union and its mission and a chance for performers and creators to promote their upcoming projects and productions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Lewisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|12 hr
|Bubba Gump
|1,010
|Ex-officer admits several scams (Dec '06)
|Jan 1
|Victim
|175
|Reids Auto Connection (Aug '10)
|Dec 23
|Bgriffen
|29
|Lewisville High (Apr '14)
|Dec '16
|Bleed maroon and ...
|3
|Daniel Glass (Apr '10)
|Nov '16
|Grapevineian
|2
|Spencer Lewis (Jul '11)
|Nov '16
|Grapevineian
|2
|Holiday STEM Camps at Sylvan Learning Center
|Nov '16
|Sylvan of Flower ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lewisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC