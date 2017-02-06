Area charter school touts its offerin...

Area charter school touts its offerings at seminar

Thursday Jan 26 Read more: Texarkana Gazette

Premier High School of Texarkana, which opened in August, held an informational seminar Thursday as part of School Choice Week to tell the community what the public charter school does and why they're a good option for area students. Larry Davis, the regional director of academics for Responsive Education Solutions of Lewisville, Texas, which operates Premier High Schools across Texas and Arkansas, said they want to give children an educational choice.

