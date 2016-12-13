Try this evergreen shade tree instead of the overused live oak
Question: Are there evergreen shade trees other than live oaks that will do well in the Dallas/Fort Worth area in our black clay soils? -- T.A., Richardson Answer: Live oaks, although excellent trees, have been used way too much over the past few decades. The sleeper alternative is the Mexican white oak, also sold as Monterrey oak.
